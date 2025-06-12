Herricks student musicians earn Gold with Distinction at NYSSMA Majors

Herricks musicians played their way to another gold.

Herricks musicians triumphed at the 2025 NYSSMA Major Ensemble Festival, held from May 25-29 at Hofstra University, Adelphi University and Mineola High School.

13 of the district’s musical ensembles, representing all five Herricks schools, participated in this event. They were evaluated by highly skilled adjudicators and received awards that reflected their talent, dedication and many hours of practice.

The district received numerous compliments for students’ professionalism, teachers’ dedication and the high caliber and rigor of the programs selected. The Herricks groups earned a Gold with Distinction or Gold.

“Our students take pride in participating and excelling in this state competition and showcasing their craft,” said District Director of Fine and Performing Arts Anissa Arnold. “I am proud to congratulate our ensembles and music educators for this impressive

accomplishment.”