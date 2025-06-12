Quantcast
Education
New Hyde Park

Herricks student musicians earn Gold with Distinction at NYSSMA Majors

2- HMS Chamber Choir[66]
Herricks Middle School Chamber Choir at the NYSSMA Major Ensemble Festival.
Herricks School District

Herricks musicians played their way to another gold.

Herricks musicians triumphed at the 2025 NYSSMA Major Ensemble Festival, held from May 25-29 at Hofstra University, Adelphi University and Mineola High School.

13 of the district’s musical ensembles, representing all five Herricks schools, participated in this event. They were evaluated by highly skilled adjudicators and received awards that reflected their talent, dedication and many hours of practice.

1 HHS Vocal Jazz38
Herricks High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble at the NYSSMA Major Ensemble Festival.

The district received numerous compliments for students’ professionalism, teachers’ dedication and the high caliber and rigor of the programs selected. The Herricks groups earned a Gold with Distinction or Gold.

“Our students take pride in participating and excelling in this state competition and showcasing their craft,” said District Director of Fine and Performing Arts Anissa Arnold. “I am proud to congratulate our ensembles and music educators for this impressive
accomplishment.”

