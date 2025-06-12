In a first for Herricks, student selected for Roger Rees Award for Excellence

Herricks High School sophomore Miles Cohen was the first student in Herricks history to be selected to participate in the prestigious Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance.

Herricks High School sophomore Miles Cohen was selected based on his extraordinary performance in the Herricks High School’s production of “Damn Yankees.”

Miles was one of 50 students selected from over 80 New York high schools. As a Roger Rees nominee, he attended workshops in, learning from Broadway professionals and experiencing a real audition process.

The days were long and demanding, filled with vocal rehearsals and choreography for the final performance at Symphony Space in Manhattan. As one of the few sophomores selected, Miles went into the opportunity with an open mind and a willingness to learn and grow.

“There was such a sense of camaraderie among the students, I never felt intimidated,” said Miles. “This meant that I could focus on

absorbing from all the talented people around me, rather than competing.”

Anissa Arnold, Herricks’ director of fine and performing arts, said she was not surprised when she learned of his selection.

“I am so proud of Miles for his hard work and dedication to the music department and theatre program at Herricks High School,” Arnold said. “I have no doubt we will be seeing much more of him on stage in the future, both at Herricks and beyond.”