Locust Valley senior receives scholarship from veteran organization

The Tribute and Honor Foundation celebrates Locust Valley senior Ricardo Antonio Moran-Cruz as one of the three Ben Farnan Scholarship recipients

Ricardo Antonio Moran-Cruz, a Locust Valley High School senior, is the first of three students to receive the $1,000 Ben Farnan Scholarship from the Tribute and Honor Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports veterans and their families.

Moran-Cruz, who will join the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation, was presented with the check on Sunday, June 8, at Locust Valley’s American Legion Post.

The newly established scholarship program pays tribute to Ben Farnan, a respected Korean War veteran, former Commander of Glen Cove’s VFW Post 347, and a 2022 Legacy Award recipient. It aims to recognize young individuals who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and a profound commitment to serving their nation.

“Witnessing Ricardo’s commitment to service and his family’s support truly validates the spirit of this scholarship. It’s inspiring to see this award go to someone who so clearly embodies the dedication we hope to foster,” said Farnan.

“The Farnan Scholarships were established to celebrate Ben’s legacy and to uplift young individuals who reflect the principles he has exemplified throughout his life,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the foundation.

“There’s a quiet strength in Ricardo’s dedication to a cause greater than himself. His commitment to service is a beacon, and we are appreciative of the Tribute and Honor Foundation in affirming his path with this scholarship,” said Locust Valley High School principal Patrick DiClemente.

To learn more about the foundation’s mission and programs, please visit tributeandhonorfoundation. org.