ICE detains 4 people near train station in Gloen

ICE agents detained multiple people in Glen Cove as encounters with agents have increased in Nassau County.

Nassau County has seen multiple encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this week, which have been met with pushback from local officials.

ICE’s presence has been noticed in multiple communities across the county, including incidents in Glen Cove and Westbury.

Glen Cove City police officers responded near the LIRR train station at 8:30 a.m. on Cedar Swamp Road and detained four people, according to Det. Lt. John Nagle.

Nagle said that ICE has operated in Glen Cove before and that sometimes the police department is made aware, and other times they are not.

“Sometimes they will work with us on cases, but yesterday, they came in on their own,” he said.

“They were looking for specific people who are very bad people,” Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said. “They are not going into schools. It was not a raid roundup. They are looking for violent criminals.”

Nagle said the department was not aware of who ICE agents detained or what their criminal history was.

Panzenbeck also said that residents shouldn’t be worried.

“The community shouldn’t be alarmed,” she said.

One day earlier, Nassau County Police confirmed that an ICE agent was involved in a car accident at roughly 1:35 p.m. in Westbury, which led to nearly 100 people protesting. The accident occurred at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Sylvester Street, a block away from Westbury’s Park Avenue Elementary School.

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed the incident in Westbury, saying that personnel were conducting an operation associated with an ongoing federal investigation.

“During the operation, special agents were confronted by multiple anti-law enforcement agitators, which prohibited the enforcement action,” the spokesperson said. “The involved parties were subsequently surrounded by these agitators before the law enforcement officer was removed from the scene.”

The spokesperson also said the operation did not involve the nearby school and did not involve a vehicle pursuit.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 34% of residents in Glen Cove identify as Hispanic or Latino. The Bureau also reports that Westbury has roughly 37% of its residents who are Hispanic or Latino. Both numbers are vastly larger than the county’s average of 19%.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder said in a press conference in East Meadow on Wednesday that ICE would not be allowed to enter schools, unless there is a threat to safety or officials.

In February, Blakeman had announced that local Nassau County police officers would work directly with immigration officials and even act as ICE agents themselves, which would allow them to arrest people for federal immigration offenses, pursuant to a federal judge’s warrant.

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine, who represents Glen Cove and Westbury, said people would feel “disgusted” if this were going on in their neighborhoods.

“Trump and ICE’s ham-handed approach, purportedly designed to rid us of criminals, has instead turned into an unjustified show of brute force,” he said. “The resulting intimidation and threat to the peace and safety of our communities and the resultant frightening of our children is crudely un-American.”

County legislator Debra Mule said that ICE had also recently been in Freeport and Roosevelt. She said she is “dismayed” by recent ICE raids in the area.

“Rounding up people without judicial warrants because they ‘look’ undocumented is racial profiling,” Mule said. “It makes us less safe and dangerously erodes the bedrock democratic principle of due process, which everyone in America is entitled to, regardless of immigration status.”

Immigration enforcement has ramped up heavily since Donald Trump took over as president in January, something that the Republican heavily campaigned for. Trump previously said he wants to arrest more than 3,000 people daily who are in the country illegally.

Los Angeles has been the spotlight of recent raids, as Trump deployed National Guard troops to quell protestors who have pushed back against the president’s immigration initiative. California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked a federal court to put a stop to the military agents aiding immigration officers in Los Angeles.

Thousands of troops have been sent to the city and Mayor Karen Bass has put a curfew on downtown Los Angeles as protests continue.