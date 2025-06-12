North Shore Kiwanis Club presents students with scholarships

The Kiwanis Club annually honors seniors at North Shore High School by inviting them and their parents, at the end of the school year, to dinner to celebrate their achievements. This year’s celebration took place at the Oak & Vine Restaurant in Glen Cove and awarded five $1,000 scholarships.

In addition, Kiwanis recognizes seniors graduating with more than 500 hours of community service, including Kalista Lin, who completed 1046 hours; Samantha Hsieh, who completed 542 hours; Kaitlin Ho, who completed 550 hours; Gianna Stella, who completed 637 hours; Natalya Golia, who completed 694 hours; and Georgia Stefas, who completed 743 hours.