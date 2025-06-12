Outdoor concerts on Long Island: Complete summer 2025 guide to music, dates & locations

Here’s your complete guide to outdoor concerts on Long Island this summer 2025.

Summer is here, and with it comes something Long Island does better than anywhere: outdoor concerts. Whether you’re from Nassau or Suffolk, or into ’80s anthems, headbanging rock, smooth soul or everything in between, this guide has something for you.

Here’s your complete guide to the dates, locations and music of every outdoor concert coming to Long Island this summer.

Outdoor Concerts in Nassau County

Lakeside Theatre Concert Series (Eisenhower Park, Field 6)

J.D. Leonard, Decades of Country (National BBQ Festival) – June 13, 7 p.m.

Warren G & DJ Belal (National BBQ Festival) – June 14, 7 p.m.

Manhattan Skyline & Sons of Pitches – June 16, 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration (Chrisette Michele, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute by D’Votion) – June 19, 7 p.m.

Disco Unlimited – June 21, 7 p.m.

Indian American Night – June 22, 6 p.m.

The Mavericks – June 23, 7 p.m.

Greek American Night – June 25, 7 p.m.

Orleans and Atlantic Rhythm Section – June 26, 7 p.m.

Million Dollar Reunion (Stars of Broadway’s Million Dollar Quartet) – June 27, 7 p.m.

Freestyle Meets Salsa (TKA/K7, Tito Puente Jr., Joey Cruz, La Sanora 495, Forever Freestyle Band) – June 28, 7 p.m.

African American Night – June 29, 6 p.m.

Ukrainian American Night – June 30, 7 p.m.

TD Bank’s Celebrate America (Face to Face LI, Chicken Head, Glenn Strange Band) – July 3, 5:30 p.m.

Creole American Night – July 6, 6 p.m.

German American Night – July 7, 7 p.m.

So Good (Neil Diamond Tribute) – July 10, 7 p.m.

Bangladeshi American Night – July 11, 7 p.m.

Desert Highway (Eagles Tribute) – July 12, 7 p.m.

Family Day on the Lake (Beauty and the Beat & Children’s Entertainment) – July 13, 4 p.m.

Doo Wop Show (Kid Kyle, The Capris, Vito Picone & The Elegants) – July 17, 7 p.m.

Tribute to Harry Chapin (Corey Reiman & The Dilemma Band) – July 18, 6:30 p.m.

Russell Dickerson – July 19, 7 p.m.

Chinese American Night – July 20, 6 p.m.

Vinny Medugno & The Chiclettes – July 21, 5 p.m.

Dean Karahalis & The Concert Pops of L.I. – July 25, 7 p.m.

Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway – July 26, 7 p.m.

Colombian American Night – July 27, 6 p.m.

Italian American Night – July 28, 7 p.m.

Christopher Macchio & The Nassau Pops (Opera and the Classics) – July 31, 7 p.m.

Half Step (Grateful Dead Tribute) – August 1, 7 p.m.

Salute to Veterans (American Bombshell & StreetFighter – Rolling Stones Tribute) – August 2, 6:45 p.m.

42nd Infantry Division Band (NY Army National Guard) – August 3, 6 p.m.

Irish American Night – August 4, 7:00 p.m.

Lady Supreme – A Diana Ross Experience – August 7, 7 p.m.

The Boss Project – Bruce Springsteen Tribute – August 8, 7 p.m.

The Castellows – August 14, 7 p.m.

Dancing Dream (ABBA Tribute) – August 15, 7 p.m.

Midtown Men (Original Cast of Jersey Boys) – August 16, 7 p.m.

Pakistani American Night – August 17, 5 p.m.

Stan Zizka & The Del Satins – August 18, 5 p.m.

Let’s Sing Taylor (The Taylor Swift Experience) – August 21, 7 p.m.

Yachtley Crew (70s and 80s Soft Rock) – August 22, 7 p.m.

Korean American Night – August 24, 6 p.m.

Misty Mountain (Led Zeppelin Tribute) & Who’s Next (The Who Tribute) – August 29, 7 p.m.

Elvis Crespo – August 30, 7 p.m.

Turkish American Night – August 31, 6 p.m.

Latino American Night – September 7, 6 p.m.

Ashley McBryde – September 14, 6 p.m.

Parti Gras with Bret Michaels & Special Guest – September 19, 7 p.m.

Steve Aoki with DJ Theo and Untamed – September 26, 8 p.m.

Town of Hempstead Neighborhood Concert Series (All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Israel Portnoy Trio at Rock Hall in Lawrence – July 2

The Mystic (Upbeat Cover Band) at Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore – July 3

Anyway You Want It (Journey Tribute) at Mill Brook Park in Valley Stream – July 8

Skyfire (Reggae) at Elmont Road Park in Elmont – July 9

Foreign Journey (Foreigner and Journey Tribute Band) at Speno Memorial Park in East Meadow – July 10

Touch the 80’s (Tribute to 80’s Classics) at East Village Green in Levittown – July 11

Therapi at Uniondale Avenue Park in Uniondale – July 15

Decadia (Tribute to the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s) at Merrick Road Park in Merrick – July 17

Strawberry Fields (The Beatles Tribute) at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford – July 18

Pep & The Soul Explosion (Motown, R&B) at Roosevelt Park – July 22

Step by Step (Johnny Maestro Tribute) at Rath Park in Franklin Square – July 23

Make Me Smile (Chicago Tribute) at Oceanside Park – July 24

SouthBound at Rath Park in Franklin Square – July 25

The REO Experience (REO Speedwagon Tribute) at Baldwin Park – July 29

Badfish (Sublime Tribute) at Town Park Lido Beach – July 30

Peat Moss & The Fertilizers at Forest City Community Park in Wantagh – July 31

Shining Star (Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band) at East Village Green in Levittown – Aug. 1

Sir Duke (Stevie Wonder Tribute) at Averill Boulevard Park in Franklin Square – Aug. 5

The Incredible AM/FM Time Machine (60’s-70’s Cover Band) at Coes Neck Park in Baldwin – Aug. 6

Vinyl Revival at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford – Aug. 7

Pour Some 80’s On Me at Merrick Road Park – Aug. 8

Wonderous Stories at Speno Memorial Park in East Meadow – Aug. 13

Forever Freestyle at Hewlett Point Park in East Rockaway – Aug. 14

That 70’s Band at East Marina, Point Lookout – Aug. 15

Men of Soul (R&B) at Harold Walker Memorial Park in Lakeview – Aug. 19

A Witch’s Brew at Shell Creek Park in Island Park – Aug. 20

Plaza at Rock Hall in Lawrence – Aug. 21

Stiffler’s Mom (Hits from the 90’s) at Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore – Aug. 22

SadBois (Electronic Music) at Echo Park in West Hempstead – Aug. 26

One Track Mind (Classic Rock) at Forest City Community Park in Wantagh – Aug. 27

School of Rock (Youth Rock Ensemble) at Baldwin Park – Aug. 28

Valley Stream’s Summer Concert Series (Village Bandshell, Valley Stream – All concerts start at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Tribe (Energetic Classic Rock) – June 11th. Rain Date: June 16th.

Tales of Funk & Soul (R&B, Jazz & Motown) – June 18th. Rain Date: June 23rd.

Foreign Journey (Foreigner & Journey Tribute) – June 25th. Rain Date: June 30th

Make Me Smile Band (Chicago Tribute) – July 2nd. Rain Date: July 7th.

Street Fighter (Rolling Stones Tribute) – July 9th. Rain Date: July 14th.

La Elegancia (Latin Night) – July 16th. Rain Date: July 21st.

Decadia – July 23rd. Rain Date: July 28th.

The Excellents (Oldies Night) – July 30th. Rain Date: August 4th.

Vinyl Revival & France Joli (Disco Night) – August 6th. Rain Date: August 11th.

Milagro (Santana Tribute Band) – August 13th. Rain Date: August 18th.

Bon Journey (Bon Jovi & Journey Tribute) – August 20th. Rain Date: August 25th.

The Mystic (Hits through the Decades) – August 27th. Rain Date: September 2nd.

Risky Business (Upbeat Classics) – September 3rd. Rain Date: September 8th.

Virtual Band NYC (R&B) – September 10th. Rain Date: September 15th.

NXLVL Band (Reggae at Arlington Park) – September 12th. Rain Date: September 13th.

Town of Oyster Bay Music Under the Stars (All concerts start at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

The Allmost Brothers Band at Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park in Farmingdale – July 1

DDXS at Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park in Farmingdale – July 2

New York Bee Gees Tribute Show at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 5

Salute to America at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 5, 7:30 p.m.

Any Way You Want It at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 9

Three American Troubadours at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury – July 12

Arrival From Sweden at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 15

Mike DelGuidice at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 16

Country Fest: Tennessee Whiskey at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 19, 6:00 p.m.

The New York Tenors at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 22

StevieMac at Harry Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing – July 23

Disco Unlimited at Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park in Farmingdale – July 26

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – July 29

Dean Karahalis and the Concert Pops of Long Island at Ellsworth W. Allen Town Park in Farmingdale – July 30

The Beat Goes On Cher Tribute at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – Aug. 2

Tribute to Beatles, Zeppelin and Doors at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – Aug. 5

The Main Event at Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park in Plainview – Aug. 6

Dr. K’s Motown Revue at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach in Oyster Bay – Aug. 9

The Doo Wop Project at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – Aug. 12

Half Step at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in Woodbury – Aug. 13

Dalton Presents the Zac(h)s at John J. Burns Town Park in Massapequa – Aug. 16

The City of Long Beach’s 2025 Summer Concert Series on the Beach (All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

T’Bazco Road: Zydeco, Boogie & Blues at Grand Boulevard Beach – July 2

High Tide: The Sounds of Jamaican Reggae & Calypso at Edwards Boulevard Beach – July 9

Party at the Disco: The Ultimate Disco Experience at Lincoln Boulevard Beach – July 16

Electric Jam: Favorite Classic Rock Sing Along at Lincoln Boulevard Beach – July 23

Southbound: Keepin’ It Country at Edwards Boulevard Beach – July 30

Green Machine (80’s & 90’s Retro Rock Dance Band) at Grand Boulevard Beach – Aug. 6

Elvis Night (Performed by Steve Mitchell) at Grand Boulevard Beach – Aug. 13

Sir Duke (Stevie Wonder Tribute) at Edwards Boulevard Beach – Aug. 20

Parrot Beach (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band) at Lincoln Boulevard Beach – Aug. 27

Town of North Hempstead Summer Concert Series (All concerts start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

The Side Cards & Joyride at North Hempstead Beach Park – June 29

Eclipse (Pink Floyd Tribute) at North Hempstead Beach Park – July 6

Liverpool Shuffle (Beatles Tribute) at Gerry Pond Park – July 8

The Warped Band Tour at North Hempstead Beach Park – July 10

Decadia at North Hempstead Beach Park – July 13

Cold Spring Harbor (Billy Joel Tribute) at Clinton G. Martin Park – July 16

The Ronald Reagans at North Hempstead Beach Park – July 20

Echoes of the Eagles at Gerry Pond Park – July 23, 6 p.m.

Half-Step (Grateful Dead Tribute) at Manorhaven Beach Park – July 24

The Taylor Swift Experience at North Hempstead Beach Park – July 27

Just 60’s Band at Manorhaven Beach Park – July 31

Seven Turns (Allman Brothers Tribute) at Clinton G. Martin Park – July 31

Nirvani (Nirvana Tribute) at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 3

The Hambones at Clark Botanic Garden – Aug. 7

Dave Matthews Tribute Band at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 10

Reflections: Ladies of Motown at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 12

Radio Flashback at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 14

Don Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute) at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 17

AWYWI (Journey Tribute) at Manorhaven Beach Park – Aug. 21

Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series (All concerts located at 200 Post Ave, Westbury unless otherwise noted, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Nu Groove (Pop, Rock, Classic Rock) at Piazza Ernesto Strada – July 17

Johnny Bliss (Latin Pop) – July 24

D Magma Band (Caribbean) – July 31

L*A*W Lawrence Worrell (Hip Hop, R&B) – August 7

Soul Purpose (Disco, Funk and Soul) – August 14

Sabori the Salsa and Latin Jazz Band – August 21

Outdoor Concerts in Suffolk County

Long Beach Pavilion’s Summer Concert Series (555 Long Beach Rd., St James, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Endless Summer (Beach Boys Tribute) – June 20

Dion Mills Music (Dance Band) – June 27

Cold Spring Harbor Band (Billy Joel Tribute) – July 11

The Dedications (Classic 50/60’s Band) – July 18

Limewired (90’s/2000’s Music) – July 25

PUMP (Aerosmith Tribute) – Aug. 1

Radio Flashback (70’s and 80’s Rock ‘n’ Roll) – Aug. 8

Refuge (Tom Petty Tribute) – Aug. 15

Aqua Cherry (Reggae) – Aug. 22

Family Concerts at Hoyt Farm (Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, Commack, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

The Cars Tribute Band – June 22

That 70’s Band – June 29

Bangos (Bangles/GoGos Tribute) – July 6

The Dedications (Classic 50/60’s Band) – July 20

Dock Holiday (Pop/Country) – July 27

Seven Turns (Allman Brothers Tribute Band) – Aug. 3

Dr. K’s Motown Review (60’s Music) – Aug. 10

Ed Travers Band (Jimmy Buffet Tribute) – Aug. 17

Babylon Summer Concert Series at Tanner Park (Tanner Park, Copiague, All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.)

Classic Stones Live (Rolling Stones Tribute) – June 27

Somethin’ Fresh (80’s Dance Band) – July 2

Rolling on the River (Tina Turner Tribute) – July 9

Unforgettable Fire (U2 Tribute Band) – July 11

Best Shot (Pat Benatar Tribute Band) – July 16

Lovesong (80’s New Wave Tribute Band) – July 23

The Purple XPerience (Prince Tribute) – July 25

Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience – July 28

Strawberry Fields – July 30

J.D. Leonard’s Decades of Country – Aug. 6

Babylon Summer Concert Series at Ocean Beach (Overlook Beach, Babylon, All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.)

The Chiclettes – July 7

Return to Paradise (Styx Tribute Band) and Foreign Journey (Foreigner and Journey Tribute Band) – July 14

Musical Moments in Kings Park (14 Main St., Kings Park , All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Eagle River Band (Eagles Tribute) – July 11

Sweet Ride – July 18

Day Trippers (The Beatles Tribute Band) – July 25

Mystery Play (Classic Rock) – Aug. 1

B4 Dawn (Gen X-Rock & Roll) – Aug. 8

Just Sixties (60’s Rock & Roll) – Aug. 15

Summer Concerts at Port Jefferson (PJST Chamber Train Car Park, Port Jefferson, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Veterans Night with One Step Ahead Performance – July 2

Decadia – July 9

SouthBound (Country Night) – July 16

Easy Street (Dance Band) – July 23

Great South Bay Music Festival (Shorefront Park, Patchogue, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Milagro (Santana Tribute Band) – July 12

That 70’s Band – July 18

Amber Ferrari (Joplin and Benatar) – Aug. 2

Pour Some 80’s On Me – Aug. 22

Kid’s Dance & Foam Party – Aug. 29

The Max: The Ultimate 90’s Party – Sept. 13

Summer Concerts on the Village Green in Stony Brook Village (Stony Brook Village Center, Stony Brook, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

One Step Ahead – July 6

The Dance Mechanics – July 13

The Rustlers – July 20

NuGroove – July 27

High Note – Aug. 3

Common Ground – Aug. 10

Just Sixties – Aug. 17

Nesconset Summer Concert Series (Nesconset Gazebo, Nesconset, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

Radio Flashback (70’s Rock Tribute) – July 8

Bon Journey (Bon Jovi and Journey Tribute Band) – July 15

Decadia (Tribute to the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s) – July 22

That 70’s Band – July 29

J.D. Leonard – Aug. 5

Wonderous Stories – Aug. 12