Oyster Bay High School seniors celebrate Decision Day

Oyster Bay High School students “chalk the walk” to represent which college they will attend next fall.

Oyster Bay High School’s Class of 2025 came together on June 3 to celebrate Decision Day – an exciting milestone recognizing their postsecondary plans.

Seniors proudly wore T-shirts featuring the colleges, universities or military branches they’ll be joining after graduation.

The day kicked off with a class photo to capture the spirit and pride of the graduating class. Students then moved to the front of the school where they “chalked the walk,” decorating the sidewalks with the names and logos of their future schools and assignments.