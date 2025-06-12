Oyster Bay Middle/High School showcases student research

The Oyster Bay Middle/High School library was transformed into an expo of scientific inquiry and innovation on June 2 during the annual Science Research Symposium. The event celebrated the accomplishments of students in the school’s research program and gave guests a chance to explore a wide range of student-led investigations into real-world scientific challenges.

The evening began with a warm welcome from science research teacher Stephen Acquaro, followed by opening remarks from high school principal Melissa Argaman.

Visitors were first invited to browse the research projects displayed throughout the library, giving them an opportunity to speak directly with the student scientists and learn more about the work.

Following the gallery viewing, attendees gathered to hear formal presentations by four individual students and one research team. The presenters spoke confidently about their work, which spanned a wide range of topics including sustainable energy, genetics, behavioral science and machine learning.

The evening concluded with a compelling keynote address by Anna Silver, a high school and Lafayette College alumna who majored in biochemistry and conducted three years of undergraduate research. Silver reflected on how her experiences at high school shaped her academic journey and inspired her to pursue scientific research at the collegiate level.