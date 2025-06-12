Spectrum Designs hits major milestone at annual summer soirée

Spectrum Designs Foundation hosted a night of philanthropy and progress at its annual summer soirée, “Color the Night,” on Thursday, June 5, at the Sands Point home of longtime supporters John and Amy Beyer.

Spectrum Designs is an apparel company based in Port Washington that hires people on the autism spectrum. The evening not only celebrated the organization’s mission to empower adults on the autism spectrum through employment but also marked major milestones, including a record-breaking fundraising total and an announcement of nationwide expansion.

More than 150 guests gathered for the event, which raised nearly $150,000, well beyond its ambitious goal. The funds will directly support Spectrum’s job training and employment initiatives across New York and beyond.

“This incredible night is a testament to what can be achieved when we embrace and uplift neurodiversity,” said Patrick Bardsley, Spectrum Designs’ co-founder and CEO. “Thanks to this community’s support, we’re one step closer to a world where adults with autism have real access to meaningful work, dignity, and independence.”

Decoration specialist Spencer Pusey took the stage to share his story. Spencer, a key contributor to Spectrum’s newest marketing campaign, launched in April for Autism Acceptance Month, spoke about removing the metaphorical “masks” many autistic individuals feel they must wear in traditional workplaces.

The night also honored Jothy Narendran, president of the Spectrum Designs board, with a special recognition from the New York State Senate. Presented on behalf of state Sen. Jack Martins, the proclamation officially declared June 5 as “Jothy Day” in acknowledgment of her leadership and longtime support of the organization.

“When I first joined, Spectrum had just reached $1 million in annual sales. Now we’ve hit that number in a single month,” said Narendran. “This honor is not just mine, it belongs to everyone who believes in Spectrum’s mission.”

Local and state leaders were in attendance, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of Spectrum’s mission. Among the evening’s notable guests were North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, and Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

They joined business and nonprofit leaders, including Trellus CEO Adam Haber, NYSID President & CEO Maureen O’Brien, and AHRC Nassau CEO Stanfort Perry, signaling growing regional and industry support for Spectrum’s inclusive employment model.

The evening came just after the nonprofit surpassed $1 million in sales in a single month for the first time in April 2025.

The achievement reflects the growing demand for Spectrum’s services, which include custom screen printing, embroidery, and direct-to-garment printing, and allows for expanded hiring and investments in advanced production equipment at its Port Washington and Pleasantville locations.

The organization now employs 80 people, nearly 70% of whom are on the autism spectrum, marking a new employment record.

Spectrum Designs revealed plans to open its first franchise location in Florida, paving the way for national expansion. The new model will allow communities across the U.S. to replicate Spectrum’s success and bring employment opportunities to neurodiverse individuals in their own backyards.