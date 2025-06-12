Vernon School 4th graders learn summer safety tips

Fourth graders from James H. Vernon Elementary School recently took part in an outdoor assembly led by representatives from PSEG Long Island. The company’s demonstration focused on safety around electricity and power lines – an especially important topic as summer begins and children spend more time outdoors.

PSEG workers discussed real-life scenarios and provided valuable safety tips, such as the dangers of metal pool nets coming into contact with overhead wires and the importance of staying far away from any downed power lines.

Each student received a complimentary hard hat to take home as a reminder of the day’s important lessons.