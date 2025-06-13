Adopt one of these 10 furry friends looking for homes

Kitten season is in full swing, and local shelters and rescues such as Tender Loving Cats and Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter are overflowing with tiny paws in need of love. If you can’t adopt right now, please consider fostering. The time commitment is short, but the impact is huge — plus, rescues provide everything you need, including food and litter. Opening your home for even a few weeks can help save lives and give these little ones the best possible start.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Bernie, a lovable nine-year-old terrier mix from Tennessee with a heart full of love! He’s great with kids and would love to meet the whole family to ensure a good fit. Bernie thrives with experienced owners who can complete his training and a fully fenced yard where he can run and play. A quiet neighborhood would help him feel at ease. If you have other dogs, they’ll need to meet Bernie first to ensure compatibility.

Butter is ready to melt hearts! This eight-month-old terrier mix from Texas is full of love and playful energy! He is a bit picky about his doggie friends, so a meet-and-greet with any resident pups is a must! He’s currently undergoing treatment for heartworm, but with the right family by his side, he’ll be on the road to recovery in no time. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, affectionate companion, Butter might be your perfect match!

Jessie is a gentle southern belle who comes all the way from Georgia, dreaming of a loving forever home. At just a few months old, she thought she had found her happily ever after but after only 3 months, her family decided her playful puppy energy was “too much.” Jessie was heartbroken, and now she’s waiting patiently for a loving, forever home. Jessie is shy at first, unsure if she can trust again, but with kindness, patience, and a few treats, her sweet personality shines through. Once she feels safe, she’ll reward you with unconditional love, cuddles, and kisses.

Two-year-old Herring may feel like a fish out of water right now, but with a little patience and a confident feline buddy to show him the ropes, he’s sure to come out of his shell. This Florida transplant just needs someone to help him realize he’s finally landed exactly where he belongs.

*Senior Alert* Losing a home is difficult for any cat; losing 2 homes in a lifetime for a senior cat is devastating. All nine-year-old Russet longs for is the security of knowing he’s going to be loved. While he misses the quiet solitude of home life, he’s opening up his mind to new paw-sibilities with humans he’s grown to trust.

He’s doing his best to make the most of his current situation, cautiously leaning in for coveted chin rubs which ultimately leads to lots of head bumps. Play time may be new to him, but he explores his toys with the enthusiasm of a kitten. These sweet moments only add to Russet’s charm, making us want a world of joy for him he’s been so missing. He may be large in size, but the heart of this cat is in the small moments he wishes to share with a calm experienced adult home.

Virtue has come a long way from being one of the shyest survivors of a tragic accident. At just a year old, he’s discovered the comfort of calm spaces, soft voices, and the steady presence of a gentle feline friend. In Animal League America’s Long-Term Care Home, he’s blossomed into a peaceful soul who now welcomes quiet affection. What Virtue needs most is a serene, experienced home with older kids and a nurturing cat companion to help him fully settle into the safe, loving life he deserves.

Four-year-old Sisu has weathered more than his fair share, but this gentle soul is still holding on to hope. With his chubby cheeks and uncertain gaze, he’s quietly won over everyone at Bianca’s Furry Friends. A survivor of the horrible fire, Sisu leans on his feline roommates for comfort as he adjusts to a whole new world. He’s looking for a peaceful, experienced home with a welcoming cat companion and older kids to help him continue healing. Let’s help Sisu leave his past behind and start the calm, loving life he’s been waiting for.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Get ready to meet Sunny, an extraordinary fella who’s ready to fill your life with joy, adventure, and unconditional affection. Sunny is a stunning three-year-old male Alaskan Malamute. His handsome face is delicately outlined in black, making him truly unforgettable. While his enchanting good looks are undeniable, they are not the only thing that will capture your heart.

Beneath Sunny’s striking appearance lies a heart as warm as sunshine. He adores every person he meets, greeting everyone with a wagging tail and bright, expressive eyes. His sweet, affectionate nature and gentle demeanor make him an instant favorite among the shelter staff and visitors alike. Spend just one moment with Sunny, and you’ll see why he’s impossible to forget.

Like any Alaskan Malamute, Sunny is highly intelligent, energetic, and playful—a tweenager with a zest for life and an endless supply of curiosity. He thrives on interaction and would flourish in a home that offers an active lifestyle and plenty of mental stimulation. Whether it’s a family hike, a romp in the backyard, or a cuddle on the couch, Sunny is ready for it all.

Sunny has previously lived with children and would be best suited to a home with kids over eight years old. While he cannot live with cats, his compatibility with other dogs is still being evaluated. Sunny is healthy, vibrant, and brimming with potential, just waiting for the right family to help him shine.

If you think your home might be the fairytale ending Sunny deserves, please complete an application here or call 631-360-7575 for more information.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Born in March 2025, Carmela is a gorgeous young tabby kitten with soft orange accents and the cutest orange hind legs you’ve ever seen. She’s playful, curious, and always ready for a toy-chasing adventure — especially the kind that ends in a cozy nap. Though a little shy at first, Carmela is the kind of kitten who blossoms with love and patience. Once she feels safe, her fun-loving spirit shines through, and you’ll see just how much joy she brings to a room. Carmela would thrive in a calm home, ideally with another feline friend who can help her feel secure as she grows into the loving, confident cat she’s meant to be.

Meet Munchkin — a playful puff of personality with a heart full of love and a purr that just won’t quit. This curious little guy adores chasing feather toys, burrowing into cozy blankets, and making fast friends—whether they’re furry or human. Always ready for fun or a cuddle, Munchkin brings happiness wherever he goes.

To pre-adopt Carmela and/or Munchkin, fill out an application here.

Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old to go home alone or before spay/neuter. Once your application is approved, you’ll be able to meet Munchkin in his foster home.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!