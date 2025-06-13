Brain Tumor Foundation offers free MRI screenings at Sid Jacobson JCC

The Brain Tumor Foundation will offer free MRI screenings for early detection of brain tumors at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center from Sunday, June 15, through Friday, June 20.

The screenings are part of the Foundation’s ongoing early detection program and research initiative. This is made possible through the support of the Slutzky and Yelon families, in memory of Pierce Slutzky and Uche Ojeh.

Michael Schreiber, chairman of the Brain Tumor Foundation, shared that his father was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1993 and passed away two years later. This experience led him to become involved in brain tumor advocacy. Schreiber explained that while treatment methods have improved slightly over the decades, survival rates remain low.

BTF launched a mobile MRI screening program years ago to catch tumors early, when treatment is more effective. The program has successfully identified tumors and saved lives.

The latest iteration of the MRI unit is smaller, portable, and safe for patients with pacemakers. It uses AI and deep learning to improve scans and offers a more accessible option for early detection. Due to its small capacity, the portable machine takes up to 15 minutes, compared to a regular MRI, which takes up to 10 minutes.

“We’re making this technology available to the same community we grew up in. Pierce grew up in Port Washington and went school in Port Washington and so this area is near dear this heart and I think Pierce is probably smiling down to today seeing that all these people are gonna be coming for the next week to seek free medical testing in his manner,” said Steven Slutzky, whose son Pierce was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at age 14 and died at 17. During his illness, Pierce helped consult on the development of a new Brain Tumor Foundation Kids mobile app set for release in early 2026.

“It is well documented that early detection of cancer significantly improves outcomes, especially for those cancers that are not easily visible, and they are not typically included in routine screenings. That’s why this endeavor holds such deep meaning for us at Nancy Marks Cancer Wellness Center,” said Randy Hight, director of the Nancy Marks Cancer Wellness Center.

Harvey Marx, vice president of Sid Jacobson JCC’s board of directors, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “It’s about giving others a chance at early detection, at answers, and at hope,” he said. “As someone whose family has been impacted by glioblastoma, I know how critical access to early screening can be. Through our Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, named in honor of my late wife, we’re proud to partner with the Brain Tumor Foundation to make this potentially life-saving service available to our community.”

Early detection is key. Symptoms often appear after tumors have advanced and become harder to treat. About 40% of cancers spread to the brain. More than 1 million people in the U.S. live with brain tumors, many unaware of their condition.

The screenings will use HyperFine’s latest generation of Swoop portable MRI scanners. These devices provide greater flexibility and accessibility compared to previous mobile MRI units, which required large tractor-trailers.

Participants’ MRI results will be read by a neuroradiologist, with reports sent to their personal physicians. The Brain Tumor Foundation will also refer patients to specialists if further evaluation or treatment is needed.

Since 2008, the Foundation’s early detection screenings have been part of an Institutional Review Board-approved research study in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine/NY-Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center.