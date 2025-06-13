Quantcast
Carle Place

Carle Place students raise over $18,000 in Battle of the Classes event

The Carle Place High School Key Club and Student Organization officers at this year’s Battle of the Classes event.
Students in grades 9–12 at Carle Place High School showcased their school spirit and commitment to the community on May 22, during the annual “Battle of the Classes: Battling for a Cause.”

Organized by the Student Organization and Key Club, this year’s event raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House in honor of Alessia Melillo. Students showed their passion and teamwork as they competed in lively events such as games, dance contests and obstacle courses.

After a day full of cheering and challenges, the Class of 2025 emerged victorious. But the real triumph came from the Carle Place community’s generosity: throughout the 2024–25 school year, students raised more than $18,000 to support families in need.

The Carle Place High School Class of 2025 at this year’s Battle of the Classes event.
The Carle Place High School Class of 2028 at this year’s Battle of the Classes event.
