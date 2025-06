Carle Place educators Kimberly Sammon and Jake Barrett were awarded tenure in recognition of their contributions to the district at the June 5 Carle Place Board of Education meeting,

The board also honored five dedicated educators — Gerald Baratta, Debra Rubin, Cherie Gisondi, Kathleen Marconi and Eileen Fredericks — all of whom are retiring this year. Each was celebrated for their years of service and commitment to the Carle Place School District and the community.