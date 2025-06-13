Great Neck Library concert performance by Tal Naccarato

Tal Naccarato will perform his Americana, folk-blues and classical guitar music at the Great Neck Library.

Enjoy an afternoon of relaxing acoustic Americana, folk-blues and classical guitar music performed by Tal Naccarato at the Great Neck Library Parkville branch at 10 Campbell St. in New Hyde Park. The concert will be held on Saturday, June 28, at 2 p.m.

Italo “Tal” Naccarato, composer, songwriter, teaching artist and instrumentalist of the guitar, banjo, keyboards and harmonica, was born in the medieval mountain village of Fiumefreddo Bruzio in Calabria, Italy and raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

His stylized original work highlights a deep appreciation for traditional folk and Americana roots music. It is steeped heavily in rock and blues and includes his original classical guitar-inspired compositions, performed with a bluesy swing.

Naccarato most recently won the Long Island Blues Society 2022 Solo/Duo Competition to compete in The Blues Foundation International Worldwide Blues Challenge on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn.

Naccarato was also recently featured as a solo acoustic performer at the famed MerleFest Festival in North Carolina and has become one of the best players worldwide.

His solid songwriting skills and fresh and authentic approach to the genre have cemented his slot in the folk, Americana, rock, and blues world as a highly stylized original traditional player and composer.

Learn more about him at talnaccarato.com

Registration is required. Great Neck cardholders and residents can register online, in-person, or via phone. Non-residents are welcome as walk-ins, as space allows.

For more information, please contact Great Neck Library at (516) 466-8055 or email adultprogramming@greatnecklibrary.org.