Herricks students win writing achievement awards

Five Herricks High School students selected by the National Council of Teachers of English to receive the 2025 Achievement Awards in Writing. (L-R): Madelyn Wong, Kristen Lee, Julia Jusiega, Francesca Javor and Celina Gurevich.

Herricks students are writing their way to the top.

Five Herricks High School students have been selected by the National Council of Teachers of English to receive the 2025 Achievement Awards in Writing.

Celina Gurevich, Julia Jusiega, Francesca Javor, Kristen Lee and Madelyn Wong were each recognized with awards for their exemplary writing by a panel of judges made up of English educators. Submissions were evaluated based on content, purpose, audience, tone, word choice, organization, development and style.

The NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing, established in 1957, encourage high school juniors to write and honor top student writers nationwide. This year, 680 students were nominated from 41 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and countries including China, Guatemala, Jordan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand.