Jericho journalists tour Barclays Center on field trip

Jericho High School teacher Allison D’Antonio’s sports journalism class recently embarked on an unforgettable trip to the Barclays Center, located in the heart of Brooklyn. This excursion allowed the class to explore one of the city’s most iconic sports and entertainment venues.

Jaime Stephenson, manager of operations administration at Barclays Center, and Benjamin Katz, senior manager for international marketing and innovation at BSE Global welcomed the students, gave a comprehensive tour, shared their expertise and career journeys, and provided interesting stories about the venue.

The Barclays Center, which opened in 2012, is one of the most well-known arenas in the country. It is home to the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, and it was once the temporary home to the New York Islanders.

Students walked down to the arena floor and stood where legends and icons have performed. JerEcho reporter and sophomore Austin W. said, “As a basketball player myself, it was cool to see where the professionals prepared for the season and to stand on the floor where some of my favorite artists and athletes have stood.”

The group got to visit the very exclusive Crown Club that offers a premier dining experience catered by the famed Carbone restaurant. JerEcho reporter and freshman, Charley S., said, “It was so cool that the Barclays is the only arena catered by Carbone. It’s my favorite restaurant and I hope one day I get to enjoy their delicious food during a Nets or Liberty game.”

The journalism students were excited to explore the press areas and the cafeteria where journalists refuel after covering events.

A behind-the-scenes look at the technical side of production added another layer of exposure to the experience. From the sound mixer to the video and lighting equipment, students discovered the coordinated efforts required to produce live events at Barclays. Sophomore Matt W. said, “This was something the general public never sees but is very important. For someone who may go into this field, it was intriguing to see how the professionals do it.”

Being able to walk through the same hallways as professional athletes such as Sabrina Ionescu and Cam Thomas was an amazing experience. Some members of the group even saw Thomas walking outside the arena after the tour. JerEcho reporter and junior Melanie J. said, “All of a sudden I turned around and Cam Thomas was walking right by me! Before I could get any words out of my mouth, he was gone. I’ll think about that missed opportunity for a long time.”

The Sports Journalism class’s trip was an unforgettable experience. From exploring press areas to learning directly from industry professionals, students gained invaluable insight into the inner workings of a major sports venue. The visit showed our journalists that the possibilities are endless when it comes to the behind-the-scenes aspect of the world of sports.

Miley Yakuel is a writer at the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper