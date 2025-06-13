Jericho’s unified sports teams celebrate successful season

Jericho’s unified bowling and basketball programs bring together individuals with and without intellectual disabilities, promoting inclusion, teamwork, and a shared passion for the game.

Sanctioned by the Special Olympics, unified sports aims to create social inclusion in sports, starting at the high school level.

Three years ago, Jericho High School started a unified basketball program, and this past year added unified bowling. Athletic Director John Mankowich feels the addition of these two programs has had a profound impact on the Jericho community.

“Together, these programs have helped redefine what it means to be a Jericho athlete, placing inclusion, collaboration, and school spirit at the heart of our athletic mission,” he said.

In its inaugural season, the unified bowling team won the winter Season 2025 Section 8 tournament. Team member and junior Jonathan B. reflected on the team’s unexpected victory, “We were really shocked that we won since it was only our first year. I’m really looking forward to defending the title next season.”

The team was led by middle school social worker and coach Aisha Breland, who shared her pride over the team’s accomplishments. She said, “It made me really happy to see the team get excited in winning the tournament. They really wanted to win, and it was the best game they bowled all season.”

Breland thoroughly enjoyed her first season at the helm.

“I enjoyed watching the athletes and their partners doing their personal best. Every pin knocked down was met with a high five or ‘good job.’ Every strike or spare was met with a round of applause,” she said.

On the court, middle school social studies teacher Theresa Cantwell has been coaching the unified basketball team for the last three years and has seen great success with the program.

“My proudest moment this season was when all the players scored in one game. That moment captured what unified sports are all about,” she said.

On the court, senior Zach R. is known for his Caitlin Clark range, but for him, it’s more than just points. “I love playing basketball and winning as a team,” he said.

The Unified teams compete against other school districts across Long Island. Each team is made up of student-athletes as well as peer partners who assist and encourage their teammates. Helper, junior, Sadie Krangle said, “Being a part of Unified Basketball is such a heart-warming experience. I formed friendships with my teammates that I will never forget. There was never a moment I wasn’t smiling.”

Both Cantwell and Breland, strongly encourage more students to get involved. Breland said, “It would also be nice to see more students volunteer as partners. The athletes enjoyed connecting with the partners and feeling supported.”

Students interested in participating in Jericho’s unified sports program should speak to Cantwell, Breland or Mankowich.

Ethan Rubin and Logan Fuller are writers for the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper