Massapequa seniors have a flashback to field day

As they ready to cross into adulthood, Massapequa High School seniors took a step back to the glory days of childhood. The second annual Senior Field Day on June 10 was filled with energy and laughs as the Class of 2025 competed in games that evoked a sense of nostalgia.

Students represented their former elementary schools – Birch Lane, East Lake, Fairfield, Lockhart, McKenna and Unqua – with each group wearing a different color. There were eight stations featuring events from their elementary field days such as obstacle courses, relay races, the tug-of-war and trivia.

More than 250 seniors participated and proudly represented their original schools. For the second year, the graduates of Birch Lane Elementary School won the competition, with McKenna earning second place and Unqua finishing third. Senior field day was coordinated by physical education teachers Vin Santucci, Matt Sauter and Leigh-Ann Zimmer. Teachers supervised each station and kept track of points.

“It’s a nice final hurrah for the seniors,” Zimmer said. “This is something they enjoyed doing in elementary school and it brings them back to those days.”

Field day was followed by the annual senior sunset.