Mineola student wins volunteerism award

Mineola High School senior Catherine Dihn, who was recognized with the Volunteerism Award by the South Asian American Society. She stands next to Mineola High School Student Service Center co-coordinator Krista O’Donnell.

Mineola High School senior Catherine Dihn has been recognized with a volunteerism award by the South Asian American Women’s Alliance.

Dihn was nominated for the award by Krista O’Donnell, co-coordinator of the Mineola High School Student Service Center.

In her recommendation for the award, O’Donnell highlighted Dihn’s dedication to academic excellence and commitment to community service. Despite a rigorous course load and many extracurricular and family commitments, O’Donnell said Dihn exudes patience, poise and a stoic demeanor, while always remaining warm and approachable.

As a member and current president of the school’s Student Service Center, Dihn has dedicated her time to numerous volunteer and fundraising efforts, including providing meals and comfort for families at the Ronald McDonald House, engaging with the school’s life skills learners and offering support for local senior citizens through various projects and initiatives.

The district said her involvement in each program further illustrates her dedication to fostering inclusivity, forging bonds and providing a valuable personal connection for those dealing with challenging situations.

After graduation, Dihn will be attending Johns Hopkins University to pursue a career in medicine, specifically as a pediatrician.

The district said it congratulates Dihn on this well-deserved award and is thankful for all she has done to support the needs of the Mineola community.