Nassau County Legislature approves new sewer infrastructure upgrades

The Nassau County Legislature’s Rules Committee voted unanimously Monday in favor of two contracts that will provide $1 million for sewer infrastructure projects.

The legislation will provide roughly $575,000 to Island Pump & Tank LLC to replace underground story tanks and $423,ooo towards H2M Engineers for professional engineering services in Glen Cove pump stations.

Just last month, the committee approved $15 million in contracts for sewer system upgrades in the 11th Legislative District.

“These essential investments in our sewer infrastructure serve an absolutely crucial role in our efforts to preserve public health, protect the environment, grow our economy and maintain our quality of life. I am thankful to my Rules colleagues for voting unanimously to advance these essential upgrades in District 11 and across Nassau County’s north shore” Nasssau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press release.