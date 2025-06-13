New athletic director and health and physical education lead appointed at Elmont Memorial High School

Eric Banks has been appointed as the new athletic director and chairperson for physical education and health at Elmont Memorial High School.

Sewanhaka student athletes have a new leader to look up to.

The district said Banks is a dynamic and results-driven educational leader who is passionate about health and wellness. He has 10 years of experience in physical education and began his career as an adjunct professor in the physical education department at his alma mater, SUNY Cortland.

Banks earned a bachelor’s in physical education and master’s in health education from SUNY Cortland, and an Educational Leadership Certification from the College of Saint Rose.

Most recently, Banks taught physical education at Westbury High School. During his time there, he served as a curriculum developer for health education and marriage and family wellness courses and spearheaded the integration of technology into the physical education curriculum to enhance learning outcomes.

He led students as a dedicated assistant varsity football coach, assistant girls’ track and field coach, and the supervisor of summer intramurals and athletics for first through eighth graders. Banks was also an adviser for My Brother’s Keeper, a mentoring program for young men offered at Elmont Memorial.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the students, staff and families at Elmont Memorial High School,” Banks said. “I’m excited to begin collaborating with all the stakeholders to build on the successful accomplishments of the Elmont students.”