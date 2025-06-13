The North Hempstead Buildings Department will host three free community workshops in Great Neck, New Hyde Park and Manhasset.

The North Hempstead Buildings Department will host several free community workshops throughout the town in June.

Building inspectors and specialists will host “Ask the Buildings Department” sessions for North Hempstead residents with questions or concerns about their properties, permits, or future building plans.

The initiative is part of a larger reform program Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena initiated late last year to tackle longstanding problems that had plagued the department for decades, particularly its inaccessible reputation.

“People struggled to complete building projects here for years,” DeSena said. “But this buildings team is working to reverse that and they’re finding ways to make the process as painless and efficient as possible.”

In addition to establishing a new help desk phone number that connects residents directly to specialists, homeowners and contractors can now also make preliminary appointments ahead of submitting building plans to help them avoid costly mistakes or revisions. That same guidance is available via the new community workshops.

“Not everyone can make it to town hall, so we decided to bring our team to them,” Buildings Department Deputy Commissioner Stephen Haramis said. “If you have any questions on your projects, or town code, or anything like that, this informal setting is where to get the personalized help you need.”

June Workshop Locations & Dates:

Great Neck Library: Thursday, June 12, 1 – 2 p.m.

Clinton G. Martin Park: Tuesday, June 17, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Manhasset Library: Tuesday, June 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call the buildings department directly at (516) 869-7660 or the town’s 311 call center.