Plainview Water District recognizes students in water conservation poster contest

The Plainview Water District announced the finalists of its annual Water Conservation Poster Contest, celebrating young artists from first grade through sixth grade who creatively illustrated the importance of protecting our water resources. Held each spring as part of the District’s Preserve Plainview initiative, the contest continues a valued partnership with the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District, combining environmental education with artistic expression.

“The Plainview Water District is incredibly proud of all the students who participated this year,” District Commissioner Marc Laykind said. “Their artwork reflects not only creativity but a clear understanding of why water conservation matters. It’s always exciting to see how each student brings their own perspective to such an important topic.”

The winners for this year’s water conservation poster contest are as follows:

Grade 1 First Place – Chloe Feng Second Place – Sophie Chong Third Place – Tiffany Liang

Grade 2 First Place – Sydnie Plotkin Second Place – Emeline Tong Third Place – Michaela Bednarik

Grade 3 First Place – Fiona Reilly Second Place – Aarohi Gawde Third Place – Andrea Wang

Grade 4 First Place – Mikaela Krain Second Place – Benjamin Amaturo Third Place – Anastasia Kanes



Grade 5 First Place – Dana Yoon Second Place – Fiona Yang

Grade 6 First Place – Anastasia Lin Second Place – Kaitlyn Chen



“Year after year, we’re impressed by the enthusiasm and effort these students put into their work,” District Commissioner Andrew Bader said. “Their posters show that they’re learning about water conservation in a meaningful way. We’re grateful for our partnership with the POB schools and the opportunity to support this educational experience.”

The winners of the water conservation poster contest are selected after deliberation from the district’s board of commissioners on categories including creativity, design, and overall message. This year, the District collected submissions from students and the finalists were recognized at an award ceremony, which the district held at its headquarters on June 5.

“The poster contest is one of the highlights of our year,” District Commissioner Michael Chad said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how students interpret the concept of water conservation and show that through their art. We hope this sparks lifelong habits of sustainability—and reminds their families, too, that small actions make a big difference.”