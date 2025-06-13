Roslyn Middle School hosts inaugural Civics Fair

Roslyn Middle School’s Social Studies Department hosted its first-ever Civics Fair from June 2 to 3, marking an exciting new step in civic education for students.

Eighth graders in Peter Lizza’s Civic Leadership and Debate elective presented projects as part of the school’s participation in the state Department of Education’s new Seal of Civic Readiness initiative. The Seal of Civic Readiness recognizes students who demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and commitment to positively impact their communities. As part of their Civic Readiness Capstone projects, students identified and analyzed civic issues in their school or community, designed solutions, created action plans, and shared their findings.

“This was a huge success,” said Kristy M. Faulkner, social studies department chairperson of grades six through 12. “It was wonderful to see students engage with the presentations and build enthusiasm for future participation.”

The event highlights Roslyn’s commitment to fostering civic engagement and preparing students to be thoughtful, active citizens as they move on to high school and beyond.