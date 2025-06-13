Quantcast
Roslyn

Roslyn High School Habitat for Humanity Club builds hope

Roslyn High School's Habitat for Humanity Club spent a day volunteering at a construction site.
Photo courtesy Roslyn Public Schools

Students from Roslyn High School’s Habitat for Humanity Club spent a day volunteering at a home construction site in Bellport, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk County. Undeterred by wet and rainy conditions, the students rolled up their sleeves and put in a full day of hard work, helping to advance the Bellport build one step closer to completion and demonstrating their commitment to community service and hands-on learning.

