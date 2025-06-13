Schreiber High School student awarded for Nassau County high school boys’ lacrosse

The annual James C. Metzger Leadership Award for Nassau County high school boys’ lacrosse was presented to one player on each of the eight teams that competed in the finals of the 2025 Section VIII Nassau County high school boys lacrosse championships.

Each award recipient reflected the tenacity, honesty, commitment and positive attitude required in Nassau lacrosse. Each player also possessed the ability to inspire others on and off the field. One of the eight award recipients is junior attack and midfielder Jacob Apat of Schreiber High School. Jacob was chosen based on his high on-the-field play and even higher leadership of his teammates.