St. Francis Hospital first in world to use new cardiac device for severe coronary blockages

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center officials have announced that its interventional cardiologists were the first in the world to use the Shockwave Javelin Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheter, a new device designed to treat patients with severe coronary blockages.

The catheter, developed by Shockwave Medical Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, was used by Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, director of intravascular imaging, and Dr. Ziad Ali, director of the DeMatteis Cardiovascular Institute.

The team inserted the Javelin microcatheter into a heavily calcified artery to open a channel and safely access the blockage. The procedure represents the latest in a series of global medical firsts at the Long Island-based heart center.

“We are once again leading the way in implementing cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative cardiac solutions to our patients,” said Dr. Charles Lucore, president of St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center. “This reflects our unwavering commitment to advancement and the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Traditionally, physicians treat severe blockages using atherectomy, a technique that involves drilling into arteries, a process that may dislodge debris and risk clogging the heart further. The Javelin catheter offers a less invasive, more precise option. Shlofmitz said patients with calcified blockages of 90% or greater may be eligible for the new treatment.

“The Javelin device represents a significant opportunity to improve treatment for cardiovascular patients with complex, calcific lesions,” said Shlofmitz. “With its increased precision, we can streamline care and improve outcomes. This procedure can be a game changer.”

The procedure was performed as part of the FORWARD CAD clinical trial, led by Shockwave Medical to evaluate the device’s effectiveness in treating narrowed coronary vessels using intravascular lithotripsy technology.

“It is an honor to enroll the first patient in the FORWARD CAD clinical trial to help advance new cardiac treatments,” said Ali. “The procedure was a success, and we look forward to helping more patients suffering from severe coronary blockages.”

More information about heart and vascular care at St. Francis Hospital is available at catholichealthli.org/heart-vascular-care.