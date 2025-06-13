Syosset student wins LIRR design contest

Syosset High School sophomore Emma Bruno won the Long Island Rail Road’s T.R.A.C.K.S. Safety Socks design contest. Her winning design, which features the message “Stay Off the Tracks,” will be featured on socks distributed to thousands of students across Long Island as part of an effort to promote rail safety awareness.

Bruno’s design was selected from among hundreds of submissions from students across the region. The contest is part of the LIRR’s annual safety initiative aimed at encouraging safe behavior around railroad tracks and trains.

T.R.A.C.K.S. — which stands for Together Railroads and Communities Keeping Safe — is a collaborative program between the LIRR Corporate Safety Department and the MTA Police. The program delivers age-appropriate safety education to schools, camps, daycares, libraries, and community organizations across Long Island.

To celebrate Bruno’s achievement, LIRR President Rob Free visited Syosset High School to present her with a pair of the socks featuring her design. He was joined by LIRR Vice President of Safety Loretta Ebbighausen, members of her staff and two officers from the MTA Police Department.

Each year, students are invited to contribute artwork for an annual gift bag distributed to young people across Long Island. The bag includes items such as safety-themed playing cards, coloring books, and the featured socks — all designed to reinforce key safety messages in a fun and engaging way.