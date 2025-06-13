The Wheatley School students featured in state art exhibit

The Wheatley School students who have their artworks on display at the NYSATA Art in the Heart Exhibit.

Wheatley students are winning the opportunity to display their art to the state.

Six students from The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston School District, have been selected to showcase their artworks in the New York State Art Teachers Association Art in the Heart Exhibit.

The exhibit, held at the Performing Arts Center at Adelphi University, features exceptional artwork by students from across Nassau County in grades K–12.

Representing The Wheatley School are freshman Ava Kelly, who submitted a scratch art of a fox, junior Kallie Tzoumas, who created a graphite still life, junior Allison Belaks, who made an oil pastel self-portrait, freshman Hajra Maher, who worked with linoleum prints, eighth grader Jaden Zhu, who created a monochromatic self-portrait in tempera paint, and eighth-grader Emily Alfia, who designed a monochromatic self-portrait in tempera paint.

The exhibit will remain open through June 18, culminating in a celebratory closing reception for student artists and their families.