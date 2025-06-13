Weber Middle School students interview war veterans

Weber Middle School Blue 8 students had the privilege of interviewing veterans from WW2, Korean Conflict, Persian Gulf War, Iraq War, a Navy SEAL, a Marine who traveled with the White House, and a member of the 82nd airborne division. These brave men shared personal stories from their time in service, offering students a powerful, firsthand look into military life and history. Weber Middle School is grateful to all the veterans for taking the time to speak with students and for their service to our country.