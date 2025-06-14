Bill O’Reilly Column: The last days of Tehran

It is likely over for the Islamic terrorists in Iran but they don’t know it yet. The Israeli Air Force was able to bomb multiple sites in that country without resistance. The Iranian air defense system does not exist.

The first round of Israeli bombing was a tap, a warning. President Trump would not sign off on massive civilian casualties and Netanyahu listened. Mr. Trump still believes the Mullahs might stop their suicidal policies and make a deal.

Inshallah.

There’s no going back now. The Iranian nuke build will cease. A shooting war between Israel and Iran is underway and not since General Custer have the odds been so apparent. However, unintended consequences will bring pain to the world. How much is impossible to predict.

On Aug. 3, 2016, a jet chartered by the Obama administration touched down in Iran. The flight was secret because on board was $400 million dollars in currency; Swiss francs, euros, dollars.

The cash was a bribe for the release of four American hostages held by the Mullahs. The men were released shortly thereafter. The deal was the first installment of $1.7 billion paid by the U.S. in the hope Iran would obey international law.

The theocrats reneged almost immediately.

Now flush with cash, the Mullahs instituted a “Ring of Fire” strategy which was to surround Israel with terror groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houtis to the south. Money flowed to the terror killers courtesy of a naive US administration.

You might think that betrayal would wise the Americans up. Partially right. President Trump hit the Mullahs hard with sanctions in 2018 after it became clear the Iranians were fomenting terrorism throughout the Middle East.

Then President Biden was elected. Disaster.

The Biden administration immediately relaxed sanctions on Iran receiving nothing in return. The mullahs were exporting 400,000 barrels of oil a day when Biden was sworn in. By 2023, that number had jumped to 3 million barrels a day. Biden literally made Iran wealthy again.

Simultaneously, the mullahs amassed enough nuclear material to build 10 bombs. They had more than enough cash to buy anything they wanted and to pay killers to kill.

Biden said and did nothing.

Now, the end game is here. President Trump will allow the Israelis to crush the mullahs if they don’t give up their nuke build.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is getting ready for another summer at Rehobeth Beach. And those Americans who supported him and the hapless Kamala Harris can turn on their TV sets and watch the carnage unfold in real time.

Votes have consequences.