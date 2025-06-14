Long Island dining: Check out these 3 new restaurants

Tulum Tacos is one of 3 new restaurants on Long Island to check out this weekend.

Here are 3 new restaurants on Long Island to check out this weekend.

TULUM TACOS & TEQUILA

Tulum Tacos & Tequila is bringing their signature contemporary Mexican cuisine to their second location. Expanding from Mineola, this restaurant is delivering cocktails and Yucatàn flavors with a New York twist.

Their lunch and dinner menu features items like their take on the crunchwrap ($21) and classic combos like pork al pastor tacos ($20). Tulum Tacos & Tequila offers a variety of cocktails to pair with your meal, including seven variations of margaritas and fresh specialty drinks like the Blackberry Mezcal Gimlet ($16).

Every Tuesday, the restaurant offers $5 tacos all day as part of their Taco Tuesday special. If you’re in the mood for brunch, Tulum Tacos & Tequila has you covered with El Borracho (“the drunk”) Brunch every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.!

945 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, 516-246-9499, tulumta.co

JADE EATERY AND LOUNGE

Jade Eatery and Lounge opened its doors in May, introducing modern asian fusion to their third location.

Here you can enjoy tastings from their immense menu – from sushi to Mughlai Indian dishes and everything in between. Their “Jade Tacos” are a unique mix of well-known asian flavors like General Tso’s Chicken in a soft, taco tortilla.

Fan-favorites like their $18 Lunch Special, a mouth-watering four-course meal offered Monday through Friday, are back in their new location. Open until 10 p.m., Jade Eatery and Lounge has something for you to sink your teeth into all day.

1029 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-786-0009, jadeeatery.com

DIVE

If you’re planning on heading to Ocean Beach this summer, stop by Dive, Fire Island’s newest beach bar and restaurant.

This shoreside oasis is serving up coastal favorites like their lobster roll ($36) and fried calamari ($17). But they also have some unexpected bites like fried provolone ($18) and a lamb burger ($25), tender lamb patties on crispy focaccia with garlic aioli and harissa ketchup.

Dive presents live music every weekend, featuring local bands like Off Duty and O.P. Effect in June. If the music is not your scene, the bar also has trivia nights – test your knowledge and you may even win a prize!

927 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, 631-583-5700, divefireisland.com/oceanbeach