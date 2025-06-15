Celebrations Pulse: Music in the key of life

Jim McCann, the founder of 1-800-Flowers.com, has been writing the Celebrations Pulse, a weekly letter to customers, since March 2020. In this week’s edition, he explores the role of music in our lives – and in our relationships.

Over the five-plus years I’ve been writing the Celebrations Pulse letter, I’ve explored the many ways people express themselves through words, gestures, gifts, and more.

But there’s another form of expression we often take for granted: music. It has the power to stir emotions, resurface memories, and forge connections. You don’t need to know how to play an instrument to feel its effects.

Music’s impact is very simple. Listen to the right song at the right time, and your mood instantly changes. And when you enjoy it with other people, music can be a powerful force in building and strengthening relationships.

As we approach Father’s Day and the summer concert season, it’s the perfect time to reflect on music’s role in our relationships.

Unraveling the magic of music

At its core, music is just an arrangement of sounds. When you string together notes, you create a melody, or the tune that sticks with you long after it’s stopped. When the notes cluster in patterns of time, you’ve got rhythm. And when the sounds are stacked on each other, you get chords and harmony.

None of these technical details explain why we’re so touched by music.

Studies show that listening to music can stimulate the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. This biochemical response is one reason why music can make us feel happy, sad, excited, or nostalgic – even all four at once!

What’s even more remarkable is music’s universality. It transcends language, culture, and background. Whether it’s Beethoven or Beyoncé, music has moved people across time and geography in the same powerful ways.

Music as a time machine

Think back to some of the special moments in your life, like your high school prom, wedding, or a summer road trip and how the music from that moment sticks. For me, it’s “Colour My World” by Chicago. Whenever I hear it, I’m back on the dance floor with my wife, Marylou, on our wedding day.

Then there’s “The Living Years” by Mike and the Mechanics. It played on the radio during a my father’s final days. That song still brings me right back to the drives to visit him in the hospital.

Music is deeply personal, but it’s also beautifully communal. You don’t need to know music theory — just talk about how a song made you feel. That’s all it takes to connect.

A few years ago, I surprised my kids and grandkids by professing my love for Coldplay. They weren’t expecting it from someone of my generation. But when three generations of McCanns went to a Coldplay concert at MetLife Stadium, it became one of the most memorable family moments we’ve ever had. We danced, sang, and celebrated together.

Now, whenever I hear their music, I think of that night, and I smile.

This summer, I hope you find time to use music to deepen connections. A favorite song isn’t just background noise. It’s a bridge to shared memories and stronger relationships.

