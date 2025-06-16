CaringKind hosts 29th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala

More than 600 guuests danced the night away at CaringKind’s Forget-Me-Not Gala.

CaringKind held their 29th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala on June 9, hosting more than 600 guests at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event raised nearly $1.6 million in support of Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

The evening was a celebration of compassion, connection and community, and honored Dr. Susan Beane, Peter Frishauf, and Fern Mallis. Guests were welcomed by a moving portrait installation by photographer Bell Soto, and the program was led by longtime supporter and Master of Ceremonies, David Hyde Pierce. Special guests Emma Heming Willis and Helen Christoni delivered powerful remarks on caregiving and women’s brain health.

Visit caringkindnyc.org for more information.