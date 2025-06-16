East Williston celebrates Flag Day with hometown heroes dedication

Despite the downpour East Williston’s patriotic spirit shone through on Saturday.

The village held a Flag Day ceremony in honor of local hometown heroes who have been honored with dedicated flags in the Village Green’s Field of Honor for the past month.

“It was a steady rain, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that residents came out of their vehicles and walked up with umbrellas,” said East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente, who spearheaded the program along with the Village Clerk Joanna Palumbo. “They were still willing to participate in the rain in a ceremony to honor patriots.”

Since mid-May, the Village Green has been filled with large American flags dedicated to local firefighters, veterans, teachers and family members who residents believe are heroes to them. Anyone has been able to dedicate a flag to someone special in their life through a $50 donation, the proceeds of which were given to the village’s public library and senior center.

Parente has said she has wanted to implement the initiative in the village for years to honor those who have served the country and the village, like other hometown heroes programs in nearby communities.

“Everybody really loved how the Field of Honor looked in our village. All at the ceremony remarked about how nice it was to drive past such a patriotic display,” Parante said. “Just a great reminder. That’s what everyone kept saying. What a nice reminder it was.”

The ceremony included a speech by Parante, in which she honored and named the 42 community members recognized in the field in the rain. Parente said over 20 people came throughout the event, and a few more came to pick up flags they had dedicated to family members near the end of the event.

“I think if people dedicate a flag, especially for a deceased loved one, they’re not going to miss the opportunity, even if it’s raining,” she said.

Anyone who has dedicated a flag but was not able to pick it up this weekend can contact the village hall, where they will be available.

Parente said the village plans to hold the hometown heroes flag dedication program and ceremony again next year. She said she hopes the program will grow next year, now that residents have had a chance to see it in action.