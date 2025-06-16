Empire State Ride Long Island breaks record, raises $118K

Empire State Ride Long Island beat its previous fundraising goal this weekend, raising $118,600 for cancer research and clinical trials. Despite the rain, over 500 bike riders took to the streets on Saturday, June 14, to support the fifth annual cycling event.

“You can certainly say we smashed the record,” said Steve Mars, Empire State Ride co-chair. The previous record, he said, was approximately $102,000.

Empire State Ride kicked off in 2014 at the statewide level, but the Long Island regional fundraiser began in 2020. In the past five years, Mars said a total of $527,000 has been raised for the organization’s mission.

The one-day biking fundraiser had four separate routes, all of which toured the North Shore of Long Island and started in downtown Oyster Bay on Audrey Avenue. There will was an eight-mile, 25-mile, 37-mile and 62-mile course, which aimed to cater towards bikers of all abilities.

Mars said he was “overwhelmed” the the community’s turnout, especially considering the fact that the weather forecast was unpredictable leading up to kick off.

He said even with the gloomy weather, there were “smiling faces and positivity” throughout the courses. The hardships posed by the weather made riding over the finish line all the more satisfying, Mars said.

In addition to fundraising for cancer treatment and research, Empire State Ride honored Stacey Sager with this year’s Courage Award winner.

“Courage is really carrying on in the face of that fear,” said Sager, a three-time cancer survivor and correspondent from WABC.

She said she was diagnosed with her first cancer at age 30 after losing her mother to breast cancer when she was 20. Sager said she has been the recipient of clinical trials and knows their importance.

She said she continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures and keep up with their doctors’ appointments.

“The courage award could not go to a better person than [her],” said Carol Silva, the first recipient of the Empire State Ride Long Island Courage Award last year.

The Town of Oyster Bay has been partnering with the regional bike riding fundraiser since its inception five years ago.

“Our Town is so proud to play host to such an amazing event that showcases our beautiful beaches, woodlands and our historic destinations including President Roosevelt’s home at Sagamore Hill,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

“Together, we have once again proven that with two wheels on the ground, we can help the world by advancing cancer research and treatment,” Saladino said.