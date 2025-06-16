Manhasset superintendent moves to Port Washington school district

The Port Washington Board of Education has announced that Gaurav Passi, the superintendent of the neighboring Manhasset School District, will become the district’s next superintendent of schools, effective Aug. 1.

The appointment follows an extensive search process that included public forums, community input surveys, and support from an executive search firm.

“I am deeply honored to have been entrusted by the Board of Education to serve as the next superintendent of schools for the Port Washington School District,” said Passi. “From my very first conversation, I could sense the warmth of the community, the pride in its schools, and a deep commitment to student success. I look forward to meeting the many people who make this district so special and working together to build on Port Washington’s proud tradition of excellence.”

Passi has served as superintendent of the Manhasset School District for the past four years.

He was initially named acting superintendent in 2021 and officially appointed to the role in 2022. Prior to that, he served as Manhasset’s assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and personnel. He took over the position after Superintendent Vincent Butera was placed on leave following allegations made by a former Shelter Rock Elementary School teacher. An independent investigation conducted in fall 2020 found Butera in violation of the district’s sexual harassment policy. Butera addressed the allegations during a May 2021 board meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Passi to our community and look forward to the work ahead in support of all our students,” said Adam Smith, president of the Port Washington Board of Education, in a statement. “Dr. Passi brings a strong record of spearheading robust academic programming, and he is known for building meaningful relationships with families and fostering a collaborative environment among staff.”

With more than 20 years in public education, Passi began his career as a social studies teacher and later held leadership roles as an assistant principal and principal in various Long Island districts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in social studies education from Hofstra University as well as a doctorate in education from Dowling College in Oakdale.

Port Washington officials plan to host a special board meeting to formally appoint Passi and introduce him to the community on June 17. In the lead-up to his start date, he will visit schools and meet with students, parents, faculty, and administrators to begin his transition into the role.

Passi’s selection comes as the district prepares to conclude an interim leadership period under Chris Shields.

Shields stepped into the top role in late 2024 following the departure of former Superintendent Michael J. Hynes. Hynes had previously announced his resignation, citing a new opportunity in the private education sector, but was later charged in November with driving while intoxicated in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Sayville. His court case is ongoing.

During a challenging time, Shields provided what the board described as steady and student-centered leadership. He will return to his prior role as assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development.

“Dr. Shields stepped into this role at a critical time and kept our district moving forward,” Smith said. “We are sincerely grateful for the dedication, professionalism, and care that he brought to this role.”

Meanwhile, officials in Manhasset have begun the process of finding a replacement for Passi. The Manhasset Board of Education confirmed that it is working to ensure a “smooth and stable transition” and has launched a search for both an interim and permanent superintendent.

“Our focus remains on finding a leader who will continue to uphold Manhasset’s tradition of academic excellence and community partnership,” the Manhasset board said in a statement.

Port Washington’s own search process included community forums, stakeholder meetings, and a public survey to gather broad input to inform the decision.

As Passi prepares to assume his new position, Port Washington school officials expressed confidence in the district’s direction under his leadership.

“He is the right leader for this next phase,” Smith said. “His experience, vision, and commitment to educational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to serve the students and families of Port Washington.”