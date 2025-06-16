Hank Sheinkopf column: Israel does in Iran what others should have

Some days, you just should avoid watching television and cable news. Definitely avoid newspapers whose coverage you are supposed to trust.

Many reports said, Iran—twice the size of the state of Texas—and Israel—the size of New Jersey—are simply rivals. They just don’t like each other. Those pesky and annoying jews in Israel—what are they up to this time? Can’t they behave? What are they doing in Tel Aviv—do they really want to start a world war?

It’s quite the opposite.

How we got here is worth an abbreviated recital. There are many to blame and few heroes. Let’s keep it simple and start only in 1953. The CIA, the Eisenhower administration, and the United Kingdom supported a coup toppling the Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. The Iranian army wanted the monarchy—the Shah—back in power, and the British wanted the oil. Goodbye democracy, hello pro-Western, friendly secular dictatorship.

Next: The Carter administration and the event of all events. The world’s mightiest nation, that’s us, watches as its embassy in Iran is captured, staff kidnapped by Iran revolutionaries, commanded by a new radical Shia Muslim government, seeking revenge for the Shah’s American-backed rule.

The result: Carter is run out of office via a landslide victory of a former movie star and California governor, Ronald Reagan. On the day Carter leaves office, the Ayatollah orders the hostages freed. Reagan probably thought all was fine. Wrong.

Next: Beirut, Lebanon. 1983. 241 US military personnel, along with French soldiers and some civilians, all part of a multi-national peacekeeping force, were murdered in a barracks bombing.

Guess who did that? And was Tehran turned into a cinder by the talk-tough Reaganites who command the world’s mightiest air force? No. US forces are withdrawn. Guess who looks like a dope. Hezbollah is now an Iran-funded Lebanese functionary. Iran’s main business is exporting and supporting terror throughout the globe.

Next: The Iran-Iraq war. Each side is killing the other daily. Enter the U.S. We have a second Iraq war, not sure why. But we destroyed the Iraqi army, which was killing Iranian soldiers. Brilliant Bush two move, not. Ayatollah’s laughter was probably so loud it was heard in Europe.

Next: a decent man and good domestic U.S. president says it’s time for the Arab spring. He says this new era will be one of cooperation, dialogue, and democracy. He is rewarded with coups, riots, and dictatorships replacing other dictatorships.

President Obama is well-intended. His adversaries are not. In Tehran, they are getting ready to enter the atomic age while murdering regime enemies wherever they can be found, funding terrorists, and taking over entire countries. Iran government also has time to murder dissenters, hang gays from cranes, and torture women who refuse to cover their heads.

Iran is a busy place, and the work to build atomic bombs is ongoing.

The first target before European capitals is the nation named the little Satan. The big Satan? The USA.

AWACS find cyclotrons spinning, nuclear weapon development moving along at a fast pace. Washington says let’s make a deal. We’ll unfreeze billions of dollars of your assets. You stop enriching uranium for bombs.

The answer, of course, is yes. But the Little Satan is more cynical. Let’s take out the nuclear bomb development sites now. But the US says no. The cyclotrons keep whizzing, supposedly for civilian use.

Next: Trump comes along and says no Obama deal. No more games. Iran says get ready for what’s coming. Piracy. More terror organizations. The U.S. takes out the leader of Iranian terror activity. The Ayatollah is not happy, which means more international violence.

Next: Biden is a man of intentions. He tries to revive the Obama administration deal. Sanctions are maintained, but Iran gets $6 billion as part of a U.S.-backed prisoner exchange. And the Iranian scientists and technicians are busy working to give the radical government what it needs to destroy all the Satans, big and small.

Someone had to save the world. It’s the same people who stopped Syria and Iraq from developing nuclear weapons. You know what those killers would have done.

The rivals are not Iran and Israel. The rivals are life and death. Israel did what the others refused to do. Israel chose life. So should you.