Hicksville Board of Education appoints new assistant superintendent

The Hicksville Board of Education has appointed Timothy Picullo as the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Piciullo spent the last 11 years as principal of South Ocean Middle School in the Patchogue-Medford School District and will replace Anthony Lubrano. Lubrano will transition over as the new superintendent of the Floral Park-Bellerose School District.

“I’m super excited and honored to join the Hicksville public schools and be a part of a district that is so deeply committed to academic excellence and community connection,” Piciullo said.

During his 23-year career, Piciullo also served as a high school assistant principal in both the Long Beach and Hauppauge School Districts. Before those roles, he also served as a dean, coach and business and technology teacher.

Outside of K-12 education, Piciullo also has experience at the collegiate level, where he was an adjunct professor in educational leadership and methodology at Dowling College, Concordia University and the Center for Integrated Training and Education.

Piciullo said his diversification of skills and experience set him apart and has led him to this moment.

“Through my leadership experiences, I have developed a deep understanding of the diverse educational needs that shape our schools,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside Hicksville’s talented faculty and staff to enhance learning experiences and advance instructional excellence for all students.”

Annette Beiner, president of the Hicksville Board of Education, spoke on the district’s new assistant superintendent and how excited she is for the future.

“We are excited to welcome Piciullo to Hicksville and know that he will be a valuable asset to our entire school community,” she said. “His proven track record of fostering collaborative environments and advancing the educational goals in his prior districts makes him the ideal fit for our district.”

Piciullo said there was something special about the Hicksville School District that made it stand out to him.

“Hicksville has a great reputation for academic rigor and community values, and continuous improvement is something that attracted me there, the strategic planning and process that they currently have in place,” he said. “In the conversations that I’ve had there with the board and for the interview process, it led me to believe that there’s an opportunity for contribution, innovation and keeping with the values of tradition that have been set in that district.”

Piciullo’s move to assistant superintendent will be effective on July 14.