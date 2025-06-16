Louie’s Prime Steak and Seafood reopens with new renovations

A longtime staple of Manhasset Bay, Louie’s Prime Steak and Seafood has officially reopened after an extensive renovation, just in time for summer.

The landmark restaurant, which originally opened in 1905, now features a completely revamped interior and exterior design that blends classic charm with modern sophistication.

Owner Jerry Sbarro, a Port Washington native, saw an opportunity to transform Louie’s from a season favorite into a year-round destination. The restaurant closed in October for renovations and has returned with a refreshed menu, an updated layout and a new energy that Sbarro hopes will keep guests coming even through the colder months.

“This restaurant isn’t in Monatuk, it’s not in the Hamptons, but yet it was a seasonal restaurant,” said Sbarro. “I believed that if we elevated the food and created a truly special environment, it could thrive 12 months a year.”

The redesign was led by Karen Velargo, who worked closely with Sbarro to reimagine the space. The new layout prioritizes flow and openness, breaking down walls that once segmented the dining experience and allowing for a more cohesive environment.

“It was important that the design respected the history of the place while also bringing something fresh,” said Sbarro.

The restaurant’s bar area, once tucked away and disconnected from the main dining room, has become a centerpiece of the renovation.

“People want to sit at the bar now, it’s open and it flows into the dining room and brings people together,” said Sbarro.

The culinary revamp is just as ambitious as the physical one. Louie’s now offers an expanded menu that includes elevated seafood platters, dry-aged prime steaks, and creative starters like sashimi flatbread and fig carpaccio. Sbarro also introduced sushi rolls, burrata, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes to meet evolving guest preferences.

“We still kept the classics, like the lobster roll and fresh seafood, but added things that today’s diners are looking for,” said Sbarro. “We’re getting fresh seafood delivered seven days a week. And when it comes to steaks, we’re serving the same dry-aged prime beef you’d find at Rothmann’s.” In addition to Louie’s, Sbarro also owns Rothmann’s Steakhouse in East Norwich and Matteo’s in Roslyn and Huntington.

For Sbarro, Louie’s is more than just a business, it’s a homecoming.

“I grew up here. I went to school here,” he said. “This community means everything to me, and it was important to invest in something special here in Port Washington.”

He said he hopes the redesigned restaurants will shift public perception, transforming Louie’s from a summer waterfront into a go-to destination

Sbarro said “there’s no reason” Louie’s shouldn’t flourish as much in the winter months as it does in the summer, if it has the best food, service and environment.

Louie’s Prime Steak and Seafood is located at 395 Main St, Port Washington.