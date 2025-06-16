The Good Life, Jam combine in Massapequa Park

The Good Life and Jam restaurants have merged in Massapequa Park.

The Jam and The Good Life restaurants in Massapequa Park are now combining to make one restaurant serving meals throughout the day.

The Good Life, located at 1039 Park Blvd., now offers The Jam’s full breakfast menu from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will begin serving its regular menu at 2 p.m. The Jam shut its doors just up the road at 1025 Park Blvd. The merger officially kicked off on Monday, June 9.

The Good Life offers restaurant-goers an authentic English pub selection, while Jam has a large breakfast and brunch selection.

Pat Oliva is a co-owner of both restaurants, and he said there were a few factors leading to the decision to merge the two locations.

He said the lease at Jam was coming to an end soon and the merger would accommodate more and larger parties.

“One of the biggest complaints I would get was about the long waits,” Oliva said. He added that he hopes the merger will mitigate long wait times.

The Good Life just celebrated its 15th anniversary, while Jam was previously open for roughly 10 years.

“The community has been all for it,” Oliva said.

Oliva said The Good Life offers 3,000 square feet of space rather than Jam, which had less than 2,000 square feet.

Oliva said about 90% of the staff between the two locations have stayed on during the merger.

Oliva said the Eggs Benedict and avocado toast are breakfast favorites, while The Good Life provides customers with a wide variety of burger choices.

Jam’s website said “fans of both establishments have plenty to look forward to” when announcing the move.

Both restaurants’ menus were unchanged during the merger.