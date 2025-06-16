Port Promenade returns to Main Street for 6th year

Main Street bustled with activity Thursday, June 12, as the Port Promenade returned for its sixth year, transforming downtown Port Washington into a vibrant pedestrian hub of local artistry, music, food, and small business showcases.

Among the newest faces at the event were Kat Schecter and Mara Silverstein, co-founders of Book Report, a forthcoming independent bookstore set to open later this year at 40 Main St. The two have been bringing pop-ups to community events while preparing for the official opening of their brick-and-mortar space.

“We want to be present at all community events,” said Schecter. “It’s really important to us, especially before we have a space where people can come to us.”

The pair has been hosting creative events like “sip and bookswap” gatherings and facilitating local book clubs, all while fulfilling book orders through Instagram and delivering directly to residents’ mailboxes.

For Port Promenade organizers, vendors like Book Report represent the event’s broader mission: connecting residents with homegrown businesses and creatives.

“This year we really wanted to highlight Port Washington-based vendors,” said Holly Byrne, executive director of the Port Washington Business Improvement District. “We’ve seen this grow from a COVID-era initiative to something the whole town looks forward to.”

Port Promenade first launched in 2020 under the town’s “Lift Up Local” program, which allowed temporary street closures for socially distanced commerce and community interaction. It quickly became a seasonal staple.

Now held twice a year, Byrne said the more focused schedule keeps things fresh and allows each zone of Main Street to host without being overwhelmed.

“It’s become a place for young families to meander, meet up, and just be part of a larger community,” Byrne said. “It’s a safe, fun space for kids to just be kids.”

That community spirit was on full display at the booth of Jonathan Silverstein, a Port Washington artist and founder of JS Art & Design. Silver, who has lived in the area for more than 15 years, showcased intricate paper flower mosaics and custom 3D family tree artworks.

“My work is inspired by the chaos and symmetry of nature,” he said. “I wanted to celebrate the living part of my family, not just the roots, so I started creating these family trees.”

Silverstein launched his art business less than a year ago and said being invited to the Promenade felt like “a way to give something back” to his hometown.

“Port Washington is a real community,” he said. “Neighbors rely on each other here. I’d love to eventually open a storefront, but right now I’m focused on custom work.”

His website, jsartanddesign.com, features a growing portfolio, including a mosaic American flag made from more than 400 individually cut flowers.

From paper artistry to pop-up booksellers, the Port Promenade continues to showcase the entrepreneurial and creative heartbeat of Port Washington, with a promise of more to come. The next event is slated for July 17 on Upper Main Street between Port Washington Blvd and Mackey Avenue.

“Hopefully,” said Byrne, “these kids grow up remembering the summers when Main Street was closed, and they rode their scooters down the center of town. If that’s the memory they take with them, we’ve done our job.”