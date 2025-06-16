Singers and dancers from Sunshyne + the Foxx perform at Be The Rainbow’ Pride event in Port Washington.

Rain could not dampen Port Washington’s Pride celebration Saturday, June 14, which made a quick pivot from its usual Pride walk for a special “Pride Inside” event at the Landmark on Main Street.

“This turnout is phenomenal,” said Rachel Fox, a board member for Be The Rainbow. “It just shows how much people are happy to support the cause.”

The event was coordinated by Be The Rainbow, a Port Washington-based LGBTQ+ organization.

The Landmark gym was filled with people from the community, including many children who danced along to the musical performances and waved rainbow ribbons and flags to their tunes.

The joy was palpable at the event, which Fox said is important in uniting people through their commonality: love.

“I might love another woman, and you might love a guy but there’s no reason we can’t be friends and enjoy the world together,” Fox said. “To me it’s all about doing good and being kind in my everyday life, and I wish everybody was like that and I think [Be The Rainbow] strives to be like that.”

Fox said the intent of the event is not only to raise awareness about their organization but to also share their ideals and motivations.

“It’s about being inclusive, it’s about love, it’s about kindness in the world,” Fox said.

The indoor celebration featured a rainbow-clad performance from musical artist Sunshyne + the Foxx, free treats from Smusht and Ralph’s Italian Ices, arts and crafts, and various other local businesses and partners.

Laurie Gibbons, a Port Washington resident, said she came to the event with her kids to support her LGBTQ+ community and family members. She spoke to the importance of having kids at the event to teach them it is OK to be themselves however they may be.

“It shows kids that they’re supported if they feel different, or if they see out in the world that people like them are being hurt or judged, they know that there is a community here to support them,” Gibbons said.

She said she liked seeing local businesses support the event as it showed the community that they too are supporting them.

While discrimination still exists against the LGBTQ+ community, Fox said she has lived in Port Washington for 37 years and has been embraced with love by her community.

“I’ve never been afraid to show who I am,” Fox said. “I feel blessed to be in this town.”