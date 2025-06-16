Seaford High School Commemorates Class of 2025

Seaford High School held its 2025 graduation ceremony at the Tilles Center Friday, June 13, on the campus of LIU Post. Outside of moving onto the next chapter in life, the theme of the night was “heroes,” coinciding with the speeches heard at the ceremony.

“You don’t have to be famous to be a hero, you just have to be brave,” said Seaford High School principal Nicole Schnabel.

The valedictorian’s address was given by Anastasia Perlegis. Perlegis spoke on greatness and how validation isn’t necessary.

“Success itself does not need validation or need to be applauded for it to matter,” said Perlegis.

Perlegis ended her address with some parting words for the future and her time as valedictorian.

“It has been the utmost honor to be the valedictorian for this exceptional class of 2025,” she said. “I wish every one of you the best of luck. We are about to do amazing things.”

Seaford’s salutatorian, Ava Caruso, addressed the crowd by discussing the different challenges they face and how important it is to fight to overcome them.

“While we are facing much different battles, even if it doesn’t feel like it, we are all fighting for the same things and trying to be the change,” said Caruso.

The festivities didn’t stop there, as students also watched a heartfelt video compilation of all their special moments during their senior year, which included them taking a visit to their old elementary school.

Students also received awards such as the PTSA Academic Award, Student Leadership Award, United Teachers of Seaford Scholarship, the Anthony Jr. Varuolo Student Council Award and the Patriot Award. Perlegis, Caruso, Kyle O’Hagan, Rachel Schnaier, Paula Kranis, Emily Scimeca, Dylan Malone, Emily Richardson, Skyler Secondino, and Jayne Singleton all won, respectively.

Superintendent Adele Pecora remarked on the graduation, calling it “a joy to celebrate all of your remarkable achievements.”

After the diplomas were presented, Schnabel ended the night by talking about Jim Valvano, the late great college basketball coach who graduated from Seaford High School in 1963, and how his motto, “never give up,” translates to how we can all be heroes through our work and our communities.

“Being a hero isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being persistent, passionate and proud of where you came from, and that’s the legacy of a Seaford Viking,” Schnabel said. “You don’t have to be famous to be a hero, you just have to be brave, brave enough to start again, brave enough to risk connection, and brave enough to grow even when it is uncomfortable. We encourage you to go be someone’s hero.”