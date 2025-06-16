Suozzi endorses Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

Rep. Tom Suozzi (left) at an event with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (right) in 2013. (Rashed Mian/Long Island Press)

Rep. Tom Suozzi has endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race.

Suozzi, a Democrat, represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes the towns of Oyster Bay and North Hempstead in Nassau County and several neighborhoods in eastern Queens.

“New York City is facing colossal challenges, and we need a proven, common sense leader who has the experience and proven record to get things done,” he said. “I’m endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor because he doesn’t just talk about solving problems — he actually fixes them.”

The endorsement came before the start of early voting last Saturday, which extends to June 22. Election day is June 24.

Suozzi cited major projects that Cuomo was involved with as governor, including renovations at LaGuardia Airport and work on the Second Avenue subway project in New York City, as proof that the former governor is a capable leader.

Since entering the race to succeed embattled Mayor Eric Adams in March, Cuomo has been the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Adams, the subject of a far-reaching corruption scandal, is running as an independent.

Cuomo resigned his post as governor in August 2021, following a report from the state attorney general that found he had sexually harassed 11 women. That fact has dogged him throughout the primary.

At last week’s mayoral debate, Cuomo’s opponents repeatedly attacked him over the sexual harassment claims.

Among them was state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist who has quickly gained momentum in the race. Mamdani, a Ugandan native, has represented the Queens-based 36th Assembly District since 2021.

Suozzi seemed to reference Mamdani in his endorsement.

“This is not the time for inexperienced ideologues,” he said. “We need common-sense leadership that will stand up to the far-left, DSA socialists.”

Cuomo, for his part, was happy to have another prominent endorsement.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Congressman Tom Suozzi,” he said. “He’s effective, experienced, and a leader who knows how to get things done.”

Suozzi adds to a long list of endorsements from prominent local figures. Among them are former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Gov. David Paterson, Rep. Ritchie Torres and Rep. Adriano Espaillat.