North Hempstead bay constable Aaron Tomlinson was the first on the scene of a boat fire in the Long Island Sound, personally rescuing three of the 23 people.

North Hempstead Bay Constable Aaron Tomlinson was nearing the end of his shift Saturday, June 7, and embarked on his last patrol before retiring for the day.

It was nearing 7:30 p.m. and the sun had just started peaking out after a rain-filled day when he caught sight of a blaze out in the distance near Hart Island.

“I started taking a ride over, and as I get closer, I sort of start to get to the depth where I realize it’s not on land and it looks like it’s actually a boat on fire,” Tomlinson said.

As he got closer, Tomlinson called in to report the fire when he realized it wasn’t just a 36-foot boat fire but also people in the water waving him down for help.

“We have a lot more going on than just a regular boat fire,” Tomlinson said.

While a sense of being overwhelmed at first washed over him as the lone man responding to the emergency, Tomlinson’s training then kicked in.

“It’s one of those incidents where you get a moment of panic, then you sort of get your game face on,” Tomlinson said.

Immediately, he began reaching, throwing, rowing and going – the core tenets of his training. He threw lifejackets and flotation devices to those in the water and pulled three of the 23 individuals into his single-man boat to save them from drowning.

“A lot of people were not able to swim at that point – whether they were tired or whether they couldn’t swim to begin with,” Tomlinson said. “People were definitely struggling in the water.”

Next on the scene was the New York Fire Department, which aided him in rescuing the rest of the people and putting out the fire.

Fellow North Hempstead bay constable Ralph Moniello also responded to the scene after Tomlinson’s radio report, helping to bring in another individual from drowning in the water.

All the people were transported to City Island in the Bronx to be treated. One person was reported in critical condition after the incident but the rest of the 22 occupants were reported to be OK.

The cause of the boat fire is still under investigation.

The driver of the boat, Joshua Brito, 33, was arrested for allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Tomlinson, 28, who grew up in Manhasset and lives in Great Neck, has served as a bay constable in North Hempstead for four years.

A bay constable is essentially the town’s first responder on the sound, serving as both law enforcement for waterway laws and primary rescuers during emergencies.

After completing the rescue, Tomlinson then cruised back to North Hempstead – the first moment he had to decompress from the incident.

“It was definitely a high adrenaline moment, so that ride back late at night was definitely a good way to decompress,” Tomlinson said. “Enjoying the water and enjoying the times on the Sound.”

Tomlinson, who also works as a paramedic, said his work consistently involves the saving of people’s lives.

While many may call him a hero for his recent rescue on the Sound, Tomlinson said it’s just part of the job he serves in. He said what made him a hero was being able to be in the right place at the right time to aid in the rescue.

“Working for the town as a bay constable is definitely a fantastic job,” Tomlinson said. “I have a lot of rewarding moments here and I love serving my community.”