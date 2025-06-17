Nassau judge to resign after repeated misconduct allegations

A Nassau County District Court judge and Port Washington resident accused of repeatedly making offensive and inappropriate comments to prosecutors and court staff has agreed to resign at the end of the year and never seek judicial office again.

Judge William Alan Hohauser reached an agreement with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct after being charged with misconduct on March 13.

The charges stem from allegations that Hohauser made numerous inappropriate remarks to Nassau County assistant district attorneys and a court employee between February 2023 and May 2024 despite a prior warning, the commission said in a news release Monday.

“Hon. William A. Hohauser, 66, a recognized and lauded public servant, will retire from the Nassau County District Court bench at the end of 2025,” said Seth Agata, of counsel to the Law Firm of César de Castro P.C., in a statement. “In his stipulation with the Commission on Judicial Conduct, he made no admissions nor did the commission make any fact-finding of wrongdoing. He fully cooperated with the commission at all times.”

The commission previously cautioned Hohauser in May 2022 for similar behavior involving inappropriate comments made to attorneys.

As part of the resignation agreement, Hohauser was required to complete courses on civility and professionalism offered by the state Office of Court Administration and accept a recommendation that he no longer be assigned to criminal cases. Officials confirmed he has completed the required training.

“Judges are obliged to be patient, dignified and courteous toward all with whom they deal in their official capacity,” Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said in a statement. “That Judge Hohauser did so despite a prior warning is disappointing and warrants his departure from the bench.”

The commission said Hohauser’s resignation will take effect Dec. 31, 2025.

From 1987 to 2015, Hohauser served as counsel and executive director for the brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley and was an arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

He also served as board vice president and a trustee on the Port Washington Board of Education from 2010 to 2016, when he was elected judge. His term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2026, marking 10 years on the bench.

The Office of Court Administration reassigned Hohauser to a landlord-tenant court in December 2023, according to the agreement. The office recommended he remain in landlord-tenant court for the remainder of the year.