Roslyn High School Habitat for Humanity students build hope.

Students from Roslyn High School’s Habitat for Humanity Club spent the day volunteering at a home construction site in Bellport in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk County.

Undeterred by wet and rainy conditions, the students rolled up their sleeves and put in a full day of hard work, helping to bring the Bellport site one step closer to completion and demonstrating their commitment to community service and hands-on learning.

Among the team were adviser Bill Coggin and students, Ben Cohen, Jordan Sanders, Jordan Mashaal, Eliza Bloom, Emily Guillon, Shoshana Ross, Ella Cook, Phoebe Abraham, and Anjali Garg.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization founded by the late President Jimmy Carter that helps families build and improve places to call home. With a mission rooted in the belief that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to live, Habitat partners with local communities, volunteers, and future homeowners to construct and renovate homes. Families selected for the program contribute by working alongside volunteers during the building process, and they purchase their homes through affordable, no-profit mortgages.

Operating both locally and globally, Habitat for Humanity continues to make a lasting impact by addressing housing insecurity and promoting stability, self-reliance, and strong communities.