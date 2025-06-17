Quantcast
Education
Great Neck

Saddle Rock students win first and third place in Stock Market Game

Saddle Rock Elementary School fourth-graders Noah Hollander and William Friedman placed first and third, respectively, in the Stock Market Game.
Great Neck Public Schools

Saddle Rock Elementary School fourth-grader Noah Hollander achieved first place overall out of 178 teams in the Long Island Elementary division of the year-long, competitive Stock Market Game, earning more than $20,000 from an initial $100,000 investment in seven months.

His performance also earned him a tenth-place finish across all grade levels on Long Island out of 1,770 teams, and 18th place out of 4,366 teams across all of New York State.

William Friedman, also a fourth grader at Saddle Rock, placed third overall in the Long Island Elementary division by earning more than $9,000.

The Stock Market Game, a program of the SIFMA Foundation, is a nationwide online competition that helps educators teach the fundamentals of economics and investing. Students are given virtual funds to invest in a simulated stock market, with their portfolios rising or falling based on the actual market performance of their chosen stocks.

At Saddle Rock, the Stock Market Game is offered through a weekly before-school enrichment program led by school psychologist Dr. Anthony Iacovelli and teacher Nicholas Letterel.

